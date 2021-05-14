...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY...
Dry conditions with relative humidity values of 20 to 25 percent
are forecast today. Winds will be from the south-southwest at 5 to
10 mph with a few gusts to 15 mph possible. Fires which start in
these conditions may spread easily.
Be sure to check the burning restrictions and the fire danger
rating for your area before burning today. For more information on
burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.
An ice storm this spring caused loons to fall from the sky covered in ice. Though many were never found, several ended up at rehab centers and now have been patched up and released back into the wild.
In late April, loons fell from the sky across northern Wisconsin when icy conditions formed by a cold front coated the loons with clear ice, making it impossible for them to fly.
The episode was dramatic and scary for loon populations that have been in decline for years. But some loons were found and brought to rescue centers, including the Raptor Education Group Inc., where Marge Gibson is co-founder.
