An ice storm this spring caused loons to fall from the sky covered in ice. Though many were never found, several ended up at rehab centers and now have been patched up and released back into the wild.

In late April, loons fell from the sky across northern Wisconsin when icy conditions formed by a cold front coated the loons with clear ice, making it impossible for them to fly.

The episode was dramatic and scary for loon populations that have been in decline for years. But some loons were found and brought to rescue centers, including the Raptor Education Group Inc., where Marge Gibson is co-founder.

