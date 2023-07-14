Lona Mae Klaus, of Ashland, passed away on January 11, 2023 in Atkins, Arkansas at the age of 86. She was born in Ashland on August 23, 1936, the daughter of Alberta and Clarence Isberg.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 2:00pm at Saron Lutheran Church with Pastor Paul Simmons. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be at the Mt Hope Cemetery in Ashland.

