Acts of Kindness

Lake Superior Elementary School fifth-grade teacher Chris Haase comes up with an act of kindness during a “rap battle” with fifth-grader Sammy Levy as Associate Principal Melissa Fiamoncini holds a microphone. Lake Superior and Marengo Valley students are being challenged to commit 2,021 acts of kindness before the holiday break.

Students and faculty at Lake Superior and Marengo Valley elementary schools are being challenged to perform 2,021 acts of kindness before Christmas break.

To help students adjust to being back in school, the student services group wanted a way to highlight the positivity occurring in both schools and encourage everyone to support one another, Lake Superior Associate Principal Melissa Fiamoncini said.

