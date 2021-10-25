Big Lake

Entrepreneurs Todd Rothe and Jamie Tucker have created a new local company that will turn organic waste into soil. (Contributed photo)

Entrepreneurs Todd Rothe and Jamie Tucker have formed a start-up venture, Big Lake Organics, to provide compost-collection services to individual households, businesses, the city of Ashland and other regional customers.

Big Lake Organics aims to be the region’s foremost organic waste handler by creating products that protect water resources and invigorate the health of the land.

