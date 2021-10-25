...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25
kt and waves 2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay-
Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Entrepreneurs Todd Rothe and Jamie Tucker have created a new local company that will turn organic waste into soil. (Contributed photo)
Entrepreneurs Todd Rothe and Jamie Tucker have formed a start-up venture, Big Lake Organics, to provide compost-collection services to individual households, businesses, the city of Ashland and other regional customers.
Big Lake Organics aims to be the region’s foremost organic waste handler by creating products that protect water resources and invigorate the health of the land.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.