Chequamegon Humane Association Volunteer and Outreach Coordinator Annie DeSimeone gives a St. Bernard puppy a treat at the shelter. CHA is among thousands of animal shelters across the country encouraging people to make donations in the name of animal lover Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday.
Like many people, Kari Olinger grew up watching Betty White on television and was devastated when the renowned animal lover died Dec. 31 at the age of 99.
“I was born in the ‘80s, so it was common for her to be on TV at night. She loved entertaining people, but her true passion was helping animals in need. She will always be close to my heart,” said Olinger, director of Ashland’s Chequamegon Humane Association.
