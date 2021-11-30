...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay-
Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Hunters in Bayfield County did well this year, killing 7.4% more deer than last year. Ashland County hunters didn't do as well, killing 5.7% fewer deer than the previous season. (Image by Linzmeier1 from Pixabay)
Bayfield County hunters and their counterparts to the west were among the most successful in the region during this year’s nine-day gun-deer season.
Hunters registered 1,410 bucks and 901 does in Bayfield County, up 7.4% from last season’s 1,261 bucks and 890 does. Ashland County hunters, by comparison, shot 5.7% fewer deer — 422 bucks and 173 does.
