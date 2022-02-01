Residents will be able to drop off their votes in the spring primary election set for Feb. 15, but might be limited in how they can vote afterwards.
An appeals court judge has temporarily blocked a Waukesha County judge’s order that would have forbid ballot boxes anywhere other than at municipal clerks’ offices and said no one but a voter could submit his or her ballot the ballot. Assuming the ruling stands, drop-off boxes will continue to be used in the upcoming election, but their future is unclear.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.