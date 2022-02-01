Residents will be able to drop off their votes in the spring primary election set for Feb. 15, but might be limited in how they can vote afterwards.

An appeals court judge has temporarily blocked a Waukesha County judge’s order that would have forbid ballot boxes anywhere other than at municipal clerks’ offices and said no one but a voter could submit his or her ballot the ballot. Assuming the ruling stands, drop-off boxes will continue to be used in the upcoming election, but their future is unclear.

