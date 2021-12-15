...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves
1 to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected. Wind gusts may be locally higher in thunderstorms this
evening.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron,
Burnett and Washburn Counties. In Minnesota, Pine County. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Bad River
Reservation and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley
areas.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With rapidly dropping temperatures, a flash
freeze may lead to black ice accumulation on roadways early
Thursday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory may be needed.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
