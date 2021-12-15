Bench grant

The city is modeling its bench-painting contest after its effort to decorate downtown trash containers. Artists are being asked to envision themselves by the water as inspiration for their work. (Contributed photo)

Local artists are being challenged to show off their talents by submitting designs to be painted on 20 benches that will be placed around Ashland’s downtown.

The benches will serve as blank canvases for artists — and offer places to relax when they’re finished, said Megan McBride, city planning and development director.

