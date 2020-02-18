LA CROSSE — Local Alpine team members had a fantastic finish to the season at the 44th annual Wisconsin State High School Ski & Snowboard Championships over the weekend at Mount La Crosse.
Ashland senior Owen Czapiga took top honors Saturday with his second consecutive state championship on boys snowboard, while teammates Timmy Grubisic and Jaida Larson also finished in the top 10 at the state meet, and the Ashwabay girls placed ninth overall in the state ski competition Monday.
