Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 1 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 10 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&