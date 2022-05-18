Lloyd Karl Falcon Jr died Friday, May 13. 2022 in Marquette, Mi from complications of a heart attack. He was 62 years old. He passed peacefully with his family at his side. “Buddy” as he was affectionately known, was the youngest of nine siblings. He was a Red Cliff Chippewa who moved in recent years from Milwaukee to Hancock, Mi. He was born February 9, 1960 in Muskegon, Mi, to Lloyd Falcon and Josephine (Basina) Falcon. He loved and respected nature, all music, animals and especially his little dog, Rocco. Bud was kind, gentle and loved to laugh. Some of Bud’s favorite things were bird watching, eating fresh fish, his beloved children and grandchildren. He loved vacationing in recent years in Mexico. He is survived by his son Dennis Falcon of Muskegon, Mi and daughter Sara (Miguel) Martinez of Milwaukee, Wi; grandchildren Joy, Anthony and John; siblings Tina (Cecil) Peterson, Donna Falcon, Laura Wolter (Chris Olson), Patricia (Gilmore) Peterson, Frank (Lynette) Falcon, Toni (Kelly Beier) Falcon. Bud is preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Josephine and infant siblings Kathleen and Thomas. Ritual Ojibwe fires were tended as he made his journey to the spirit world. Traditional ceremonies will be held Saturday, May 21, at the Red Cliff, Wi Elderly Center beginning at noon. Please donate to your local animal shelter in lieu of flowers.

Traditional ceremony at noon, May 21 at Red Cliff Reservation Senior Center.

