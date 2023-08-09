Lleaellyn L. Westlund, 87, of Superior, died Sunday, August 6, 2023, at Superior Rehabilitation Center.

She was born December 6, 1935, in Ashland, daughter of Emil and Lila (Jacobson) Green.

To plant a tree in memory of Lleaellyn Westlund as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments