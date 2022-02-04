“Chickadee, chickadee happy all day; Chickadee, chickadee fly fly away.” sang this song in preschool as a little girl in the ‘70s. My children sang it as well when they were youngsters. My sweetheart’s grandson regaled us with it each time we saw him while he was learning his numbers a few years back. And today I confess I sang it all by myself walking down my snowy lane on this first day of February. It was a warmish day, the snow not so hard and the sky not so dark; the air lighter and more forgiving. I sang not entirely by myself, though; the chickadees helped. Black caps and bibs, little white cheeks and gray wings hopping about; they made my heart give a little jump in a certain particular way on a gray and chilled winter day. It’s pure hope, I believe; a revving up for the new and yet-to-come possibilities of this life I call my own. The birds sang my heart a notch higher in my chest and it bounced up, soared a bit before landing again. “Fee-bee, fee-bee” they sang, “Chickadee-dee-dee.” These tiny black-capped chickadees made my day, their cute and bouncy little selves investigating their world in the new year and singing about it.
Witness if you will a (often loveable, sometimes not) grumpy old curmudgeon who roams pacing or sits stolidly pronouncing how things were better “back when.” “Back when,” meaning back when they were experiencing the formative years of their life. They’ve found a moment in time that suited them and they’re stickin’ to it. Well, your neighborhood chickadees most likely don’t know anyone of that caliber, not too many curmudgeons in the flock. Know why? According to scientific sources each autumn black-capped chickadees allow brain neurons containing old information to die, replacing them with new neurons. This way, they can adapt to changes in their social flocks and environments. Wouldn’t that be something if everyone could easily take in bits of new-to-them info without the tussle of “But, but, but back in My Day” (said “the day” now). “Those were the days,” they tell us, sighing wistfully. And they were — their days. Not all decades are created equal, but ours is ours, you might say. We own it, we like it for the mere fact that it was our time to shine, our comfort zone, our music, our dance styles, our youth. We fondly gaze behind us on our very own decade be we a Boomer, a Gen Xer, Gen Z, Gen Y, Silent Generation, one from the Greatest Generation or a Millennial. For those who want to go back, often their way of thinking and knowing jived and prospered with their society’s way of thinking and knowing. Astonishingly, many of those who say they want to return to “back when” have “back-whens” that existed before the Civil Rights Act of 1964. When I was a kid, I heard folks utter those words who had “back whens” that were before the Rural Electrification and Telephone Service Act of 1936.
