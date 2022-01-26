Lissa Marie Andrews, zoongigaabawiikwe, age 56, of Odanah, passed away, Saturday, January 22, 2022 at her home. She was born June 21, 1965 in Ashland, the daughter of James Wilmer Sr. and Nancy Mayotte.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, Friday, January 28th at the Bad River Community Center. Visitation will begin after 5:00 pm, Thursday, January 27th at the Center and continue until the service on the Friday.
