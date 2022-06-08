Linnea Revis, 90, of Cabot, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at her home. She was born February 8, 1932 in Marengo, Wisconsin to the late Wilho and Lydia Kytola Ylitalo. She married John H. Revis on October 8, 1971 in Grayslake, Illinois. Linnea spent many years as an elementary school teacher, a piano teacher and an office secretary. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Horseshoe Bend, Arkansas for forty-eight years. During those years she was a Sunday School teacher, member of the choir and ladies trio, Awana leader, organist and pianist. Linnea also sang with the Note-a-belles, a ladies barbershop chorus. She enjoyed camping, sewing, crocheting and playing her piano. In addition to her parents, Linnea was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Suttie; second husband, John H. Revis; seven sisters, Amanda, Linda, Lillian, Lydia, Lila, Laimi, Lorraine and four brothers, Wilho, Wayne, Victor and Verner.
She leaves to mourn her passing, her daughter, Toby Cook and husband, Kevin of Cabot, Arkansas, daughter, Terry Tarver of Conway, Arkansas; sister, Lemira Hegg of Butler, Wisconsin; six grandchildren, Ryan Tarver, Kelsey Stevens, Michael Tarver, Matthew Cook, Kaylee Smith and Lindy Cook; two great-grandchildren, Devin and Alayna Tarver; twenty-five nieces and nephews, and numerous extended family members and friends.
