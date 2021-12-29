Linda A. Cooper, age 74 of Mellen, WI passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021 at Ashland Health Services Nursing Home in Ashland. Linda was born on September 2, 1947 in Pennsylvania, the daughter of Donald P. Cooper and Jennifer B. (Flack) Cooper.

No funeral service will be held at this time.

