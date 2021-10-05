It was either 50 or 51 years ago that my dad took me camping on an island to fish walleye on the Turtle Flambeau Flowage for the first time. The TFF is made up of thousands of acres of water, land and islands with the vast majority owned by you and me and it’s as close to feeling like being in Canada as I can get while still being in Wisconsin.

This past week I spent 48 hours either living in my canoe or the War Eagle as I slept in the boat and hunted out of the canoe for ducks with my 5-year-old golden retriever Ruby.

