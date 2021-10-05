...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Wisconsin and east central,
north central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CDT today.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
1 of 2
Ruby with the author’s limit of ducks his first day hunting on the Turtle Flambeau Flowage. (Contributed photo)
It was either 50 or 51 years ago that my dad took me camping on an island to fish walleye on the Turtle Flambeau Flowage for the first time. The TFF is made up of thousands of acres of water, land and islands with the vast majority owned by you and me and it’s as close to feeling like being in Canada as I can get while still being in Wisconsin.
This past week I spent 48 hours either living in my canoe or the War Eagle as I slept in the boat and hunted out of the canoe for ducks with my 5-year-old golden retriever Ruby.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.