Writing about football was not my plan for this column today. I brainstormed social justice, lectio Divina, and even fly fishing as worthy topics. But preseason started last weekend and it brought on a flood of longing for my dear friend Ellen, so here I am, thinking about the Church of Lambeau.

Ellen was probably the world’s best Packers fan. When she went into hospice care last year, I tried to have some conversations with her about death. She really wasn’t into this, but I felt it was important that she knew that I was comfortable talking about death and was there for her, no matter what was on her mind. I asked her what she thought of death, and if she thought we were reunited with others who have died. She kinda nodded her head like she was almost listening. I asked if there was anyone she would like to see, and without missing a beat, she perked right up and said, “Reggie!” I thought hard but I couldn’t think of any family or friends she had ever talked about with that name. Then it occurred to me, this was Ellen. “Reggie White?” I asked. She nodded; a big, dreamy smile spread across her lips.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments