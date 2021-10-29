After the death of George Floyd there was talk, both nationally and locally, about the role of the police. Ashland Mayor Deb Lewis convened an Ashland Police Task Force with the purpose of gathering public input on local law enforcement and concerns with racial justice. Input will assist the mayor, city council, Ashland Police Department and Ashland Police and Fire Commission in identifying needs for reform.

The task force is very grateful to the community members who attended the four public forums and shared their experiences with police and thoughts on community policing, restorative justice and ways to improve policing in the city. The task force is still accepting written input from community members. Please email comments by Nov. 12 to policetaskforce@coawi.org

