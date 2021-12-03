...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves
2 to 5 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 or
more.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Wisconsin and northeast
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From late Saturday night through late Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is some uncertainty on storm track
therefore snow amounts could change. The greatest confidence is
along the North Shore exceeding 8 inches or more. Blowing and
drifting snow is also possible along the North Shore as winds
increase mid-morning Sunday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
