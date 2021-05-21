EDITOR: The town of Washburn has been having a rash of road sign thefts recently. It is my understanding that other townships have been having the same problem. It has cost the residents of our township over $2,000 to replace the signs.
The purpose of this letter is for the awareness of people in the area. If you come across any of these road signs, you can assume that they have been stolen. The most recent signs that have been stolen are Lucia, Engoe, Brevak, Paulson, Church Corner, Strecker, Wannebo, and Pajala. There have been stop signs taken also. There are stickers on the back of the stop signs that indicate they belong to the town of Washburn and there is a warning of a possible $250 fine for taking them.
