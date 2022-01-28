EDITOR: I love this country. I feel so very fortunate to be able to call myself a citizen of this great land, the United States of America. Notice, I say “the United States.” For that is what our republic is. We are 50 states united under our federal government, where each state has its own executive, legislative and judicial branches. And the federal government is the glue that holds these states together. Our form of government was carefully designed that way by our forefathers as written into the language in our Constitution.
The original Constitution has been amended several times since George Washington took his oath of office in 1789. But since the birth of this great nation, our form of government was never in peril — until now. Today there’s a bill being considered by Congress to change our election laws, take away the constitutional power from the states so they can no longer lawfully control their own federal elections.
