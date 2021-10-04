EDITOR: Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, former judge Michael Gableman and Donald Trump are pretending there was election fraud in Wisconsin in 2020. Vos so far has authorized about $700,000, paid with Wisconsinites’ taxes, to fund Gableman’s private investigation of the 2020 election. Trump lost that election in Wisconsin by over 20,000 votes.
Wisconsin has had honest elections with few or no voting irregularities for over 100 years, and 2020 was no exception. There have already been recounts and investigations in Wisconsin that have determined the election was honest and accurate. Lawsuits over the election brought by Trump were dismissed as having no merit by courts all over the nation.
