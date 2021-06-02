EDITOR: On May 31, Memorial Day, at approximately 2:45 p.m., myself and 10 of my comrades from the United Chequamegon Veterans stopped into the Timeout Restaurant in Washburn for some lunch after completing our visit to Woodland Cemetery to pay tribute to our fallen brothers and sisters.
There were few others dining at the time we arrived. We ordered and enjoyed our lunch. As we were preparing to leave, I asked the server for our check and she stated that our meal and tip had been paid for by another diner who was seated at the counter when we arrived. I asked if she knew his name so I could send him a thank-you card and she said she did not know his name.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.