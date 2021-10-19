...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 4 to 7 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
EDITOR: I believe that in the coming months and years, more of us will need to sing the “Battle Hymn for the Republic,” figuratively speaking. The original hymn was the “Battle Hymn of the Republic.” It was sung in the North during the Civil War. The South was not a republic.
Yet it is now “for” the republic that I sing, figuratively speaking. I do so because there are some among us in America who no longer sing the same song that I do. They are alienated from the idea of the republic which in simple terms is government of the people, by the people and for the people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.