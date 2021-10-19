EDITOR: I believe that in the coming months and years, more of us will need to sing the “Battle Hymn for the Republic,” figuratively speaking. The original hymn was the “Battle Hymn of the Republic.” It was sung in the North during the Civil War. The South was not a republic.

Yet it is now “for” the republic that I sing, figuratively speaking. I do so because there are some among us in America who no longer sing the same song that I do. They are alienated from the idea of the republic which in simple terms is government of the people, by the people and for the people.

