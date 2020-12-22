David Saetre,
Mason
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Includes 24 hour digital access to Ashland Daily Press, Sawyer County Record, Rice Lake Chronotype, Spooner Advocate, and Price County Review.
Does not include Eau Claire Leader-Telegram.
Includes digital access to Ashland Daily Press, Sawyer County Record, Rice Lake Chronotype, Spooner Advocate, and Price County Review.
Does not include Eau Claire Leader-Telegram.
Print and digital-only options for Ashland Daily Press.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
...A WINTER STORM DEVELOPING FOR THE NORTHLAND... .A winter storm is developing that is increasingly likely to affect the Northland tonight through Wednesday before ending Thursday morning. Freezing rain/drizzle and snow are expected to develop for tonight for areas north of the Iron Range. Accumulating snow will spread across the area from northwest to southeast on Wednesday. Snowfall amounts will depend on the final track of the storm system, but the potential for significant snowfall amounts is increasing. Dangerous wind chills are possible Wednesday night through Thursday night. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches possible, with locally higher amounts along the higher terrain of Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron counties. * WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&
David Saetre,
Mason
(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.