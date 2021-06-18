EDITOR: Watching a news channel on TV this evening, I learned that our Republican congressman, Tom Tiffany, was one of 14 in the U.S. House of Representatives who voted against making a recognition of the end of slavery in the U.S., Juneteenth, a national holiday. This legislation had passed unanimously in the U.S. Senate. Even our Republican senator, Ron Johnson, who had been against the legislation, did not object to its passing.

I wonder why our congressman would vote against celebrating the end of slavery in our country. Does he believe that some people should be able to become wealthy by forcing other people to work for no wages because they have dark skin?

