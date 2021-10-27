EDITOR: The Internet has the unique ability to join real people, fake people, truths and lies into a chorus of loud opinions. If a social media algorithm introduces total strangers with common questions, logic dictates research before trusting the opinions of a group of strangers. A simple example is a Google search for benefits of lead water pipes. You might find a group of lead-pipe lovers or manufacturers and begin installing lead pipes in your new drinking water system. Next, you would notice popup adds showing all sorts of items made from lead. As dumb as this idea sounds, algorithm swayed opinions of like-minded and lazy people has another name: brainwashing.
The grandiose scheme of doubt perpetuated by the GOP as they kick off preposterous voting audits needs to stop. Robin Vos and Ron Johnson are trying to turn this false narrative into a taxpayer-funded, partisan event similar to Arizona. We are all free to express our opinions but are not free to intimidate, threaten, coerce, sicken or lie. Repeating a false narrative is a lie.
