EDITOR: I simply cannot resist to mention the inconsistency in Ashland’s double standard. It is legal to fly a communist flag, the hammer and sickle but not legal to make a temporary park on a smooth space to safely get groceries from a car. Just fie times I’ve been guilty and threatened with fines, while the communist flag proudly flies, fixed for at least a year or two. Now, I’m not fixed or fixated, but as my dad used to say — God preserve his soul — there is something rotten in Denmark, and it’s not cheese.
I would never complain, but since I am forced to park my car on a street lip, one night a drunken driver hit my garbage cans. Thanks God, if the garbage cans hadn’t been there, my car would have been ruined. Instead I had the opportunity to pick up garbage 200 feet down the block instead of being fined for littering.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.