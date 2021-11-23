Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty. Whether one agrees with this verdict is beside the point. The overwhelming problem with this verdict, this trial, this drama, is that a 17-year-old found an AR15-style semiautomatic rifle, armed it, carried it in public in an already tense situation and killed two others.

This is the result of an incredibly flawed interpretation of the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. "Well regulated" meant all able-bodied citizens were required by law to drill and train using the official U.S. Army system of infantry tactics, so if and when the president called up the militia, they could coordinate with the deliberately tiny U.S. Army, as they did in the Revolution, the War of 1812, the Mexican War, the Civil War and the Spanish-American War.

