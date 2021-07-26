THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
394 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS
CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI
TACONITE HARBOR TO SILVER BAY HARBOR MN
SILVER BAY HARBOR TO TWO HARBORS MN
TWO HARBORS TO DULUTH MN
DULUTH MN TO PORT WING WI
PORT WING TO SAND ISLAND WI
SAND ISLAND TO BAYFIELD WI
OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI
OUTER APOSTLE ISLANDS BEYOND 5 NM FROM MAINLAND
LAKE SUPERIOR WEST OF A LINE FROM SAXON HARBOR WI TO GRAND
PORTAGE MN BEYOND 5NM
Weather Alert
...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT...
For the following areas...
Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI...
Duluth MN to Port Wing WI...
Lake Superior west of a line from Saxon Harbor WI to Grand Portage MN
beyond 5NM...
Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI...
Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland...
Port Wing to Sand Island WI...
Sand Island to Bayfield WI...
Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN...
Taconite Harbor to Silver Bay Harbor MN...
Two Harbors to Duluth MN...
At 801 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 9 nm east of Beaver Bay, to 10 nm west of Herbster, to
8 nm south of French River, to 11 nm west of Duluth Lift Bridge
Channel, moving southeast at 45 knots. Two Harbors observation site
reported gusts up to 40 knots.
HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots and large hail.
SOURCE...Two Harbors Sensor.
IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
suddenly higher waves. Large hail could result in
structural damage.
severe thunderstorms will be near...
Duluth Lift Bridge Channel around 810 PM CDT.
Herbster, Barkers Island and Brule Point around 815 PM CDT.
Superior Harbor around 820 PM CDT.
Raspberry Island Lighthouse around 825 PM CDT.
Madeline Island around 840 PM CDT.
Other locations impacted by severe thunderstorms include Brule Point.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are
expected.
Frequent lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the
open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded
metal objects.
&&
HAIL...>.75IN;
WIND...40KTS
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
394 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN
PRICE
IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
ASHLAND BAYFIELD BURNETT
DOUGLAS IRON SAWYER
WASHBURN
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND, BAYFIELD, GRANTSBURG,
HAYWARD, HURLEY, PHILLIPS, SHELL LAKE, SPOONER, SUPERIOR,
AND WASHBURN. THIS ALSO INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE RED
CLIFF BAND, THE LAC COURTE OREILLES RESERVATION AND THE BAD RIVER
RESERVATION.
Democracy is at stake. Our freedoms start with the right to vote. Restrictive voting is a tactic of authoritarians and is used to hold on to power regardless of cost.
Following the 2020 presidential election, restrictive voting laws and proposals have targeted people who are minorities, low income, lack personal transportation or anyone suspected to be voting mainly Democratic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.