Weather Alert

...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT... For the following areas... Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI... Duluth MN to Port Wing WI... Lake Superior west of a line from Saxon Harbor WI to Grand Portage MN beyond 5NM... Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI... Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland... Port Wing to Sand Island WI... Sand Island to Bayfield WI... Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN... Taconite Harbor to Silver Bay Harbor MN... Two Harbors to Duluth MN... At 801 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 nm east of Beaver Bay, to 10 nm west of Herbster, to 8 nm south of French River, to 11 nm west of Duluth Lift Bridge Channel, moving southeast at 45 knots. Two Harbors observation site reported gusts up to 40 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots and large hail. SOURCE...Two Harbors Sensor. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. Large hail could result in structural damage. severe thunderstorms will be near... Duluth Lift Bridge Channel around 810 PM CDT. Herbster, Barkers Island and Brule Point around 815 PM CDT. Superior Harbor around 820 PM CDT. Raspberry Island Lighthouse around 825 PM CDT. Madeline Island around 840 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by severe thunderstorms include Brule Point. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are expected. Frequent lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded metal objects. && HAIL...>.75IN; WIND...40KTS