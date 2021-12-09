EDITOR: I am writing this as a reminder to the voters of the School District of Butternut what the recall election could be about on Dec. 14.
I have had the privilege to serve the residents of Butternut for more than half my life. I have served 15 years as a town of Agenda official in the past. I have 31 years on the School Board; I also have nine years on the Ashland County Board and serve as the vice chairman. I take my responsibilities seriously. I was taught early in life that public service is something to be proud of and many people would rather sit in the background and throw stones than dedicate their life to serving. I got on the School Board years ago when people like Jack Koch and Joe Radlinger encouraged me to run. I did not win my first race but kept getting involved and eventually won a term and never lost faith in residents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.