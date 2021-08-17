EDITOR: Shortly after the Jan. 6 insurrection, some made the bogus claim that Antifa was to blame for it. It was a lie. The main organizers were white supremacists. Antifa, as I understand them, are not organized into identifiable groups. They are more informal. They only come together when confronting white supremacists as they parade through various cities. Antifa is shorthand for anti-fascist.

In my family, I had two uncles who fought in Europe during World War II. My uncle Carl was shot by a German sniper during the Battle of the Bulge and almost died from his wound. My uncle George was an ace fighter pilot. Both went to war against fascism. My guess is that many other families had relatives who were in that fight, too.

