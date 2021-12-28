EDITOR: I am writing in response to to Amy Barker’s Tuesday column entitles “Of monkeys and selfies.”
It’s not often that one lawsuit sparks international conversation and debate, even years after the case has been decided, but People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals’ groundbreaking “monkey selfie” case did just that. There is growing agreement among lawyers and laymen that our legal system must recognize appropriate rights for animals based on the self-evident truth that they are thinking, sentient beings deserving of respect, consideration and legal protections for their own sake, not in relation to how they can be exploited by humans.
