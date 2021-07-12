EDITOR: Are you registered to vote? It’s a simple question we are asked every election. But the answer can have an impact on communities. Being a registered voter allows you to go vote and is the most effective way of improving our communities and holding our elected officials accountable. That was the message behind one of our signs that was carried in the July 4th parade, “register to vote, your welfare depends on it,” from investing in our schools, roads, broadband and healthcare, all of which greatly improve the welfare of our communities.
A previous letter to the editor suggested the sign was intended to mean welfare payments to the poor and saw it as divisive. The sign was actually referring to our general welfare. A good way to ensure our general welfare is by electing political leaders who share our values and wish to improve our general welfare. The sign, far from being divisive, was urging us to do something that not only gives us the power to choose our political leaders but also is one of the most patriotic things we can do. So please, if you aren’t registered to vote, go register today and let’s improve the welfare of our communities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.