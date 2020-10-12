Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 15 TO 25 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 KNOTS AND WAVES 1 TO 4 FEET. * WHERE...SAND ISLAND TO BAYFIELD WI, OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI AND CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI. * WHEN...UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS WILL CAUSE HAZARDOUS WAVES WHICH COULD CAPSIZE OR DAMAGE VESSELS AND REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MARINERS SHOULD ALTER PLANS TO AVOID THESE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS. REMAIN IN PORT, SEEK SAFE HARBOR, ALTER COURSE, AND/OR SECURE THE VESSEL FOR SEVERE CONDITIONS. &&