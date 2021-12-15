Finally, we have a state Republican political leader willing to step forward to call out the Gableman investigation into the 2020 election for what it is — a charade and a complete waste of taxpayer dollars.
State Senator Kathleen Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls) is to be commended for her bravery and honesty. She will undoubtedly be vilified in some quarters by those who still cling to the false notion that there was massive fraud that gave the state to Biden over Trump last year. Even after countless recounts, audits, studies and court cases, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos found it convenient to hire former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to do yet another review for an estimated $680,000 of taxpayer money.
