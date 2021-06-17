EDITOR: I am a fervent advocate of freedom of the press. It’s troubling to learn of recent disclosures that federal authorities have seized reporters’ phone records and emails, unbeknownst to them, to determine if there has been any disclosure of classified information.

There exist federal laws that allow for the investigation of alleged leaks of classified information and those laws allow for due process. Unauthorized and covert intrusion into media coverage and journalists’ stories leads to a totalitarian state of censorship, suppression and thought control. It’s at this juncture that novels such as “1984,” “Brave New World,” et al., begin to become reality.

