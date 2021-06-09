We are told that it was George Bernard Shaw who said: “The single biggest problem in communication is the illusion that it happened at all.” Illusions occurred Tuesday May 25th in the Daily Press. Paul Barnes wrote an inspiring article about a trail project Ashland Middle School teacher Lance Keenan has been working on with students this last year. However, not all of the information was accurate and we want to make sure the community gets a clear picture of the work being done.

The current trail, completed this year, is located on Northland College property, behind the middle school. An MOU was put into place five years ago between the college and school for shared use of this land. Keenan worked with students this year to create four outdoor classrooms, in addition to bridges and boardwalks. The AMS Tech Ed budget paid for the majority of the materials used on the trail.

