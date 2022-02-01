EDITOR: On Dec. 18, l went to the hospital with symptoms of COVID-19. I was in the emergency room for six hours. I needed them. I had a 102.5-degree fever and pneumonia on my lungs.
They saved me probably from dying. Dr.Schoeppach and his supportive staff treated me with such kindness, making me the priority. I couldn't ask for better care.
