EDITOR: As a proud union member and Ashland County supervisor, I am writing in support of the Enbridge Line 5 relocation project. Not only is this project necessary for the energy security of our region, but it also brings with it good-paying union jobs.
The Enbridge Line 5 relocation was initiated at the request of the Bad River Tribe to remove Line 5 from their tribal land. To address the request Enbridge reached out to and got agreement from landowners along a proposed 40-mile reroute.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.