EDITOR: As a proud union member and Ashland County supervisor, I am writing in support of the Enbridge Line 5 relocation project. Not only is this project necessary for the energy security of our region, but it also brings with it good-paying union jobs.

The Enbridge Line 5 relocation was initiated at the request of the Bad River Tribe to remove Line 5 from their tribal land. To address the request Enbridge reached out to and got agreement from landowners along a proposed 40-mile reroute.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments