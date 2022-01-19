I grew up in the North Country. My family revered wild forests and pristine waters of the national, state and county public lands left from forest cut-overs, mining and development that devastated landscapes in the lands my ancestors lived off for thousands of years.

I am a Northwoods businessman. I love clean water, an environment essential to our tourist business. I love fish harvested for food or enjoyed by others for recreational sport. I cherish our Lake Superior, her watersheds, an abundance of fresh water, wild rice and the critical source of safe and clean drinking water to all that call her their own.

