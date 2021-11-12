EDITOR: On Aug.18, a letter was sent to Josh Rowley, Ashland County zoning administrator, from Jacob Druffner, water management engineer. The letter contained current information concerning the Hudson Bay Dam. It clearly stated that, “the ownership of the dam is not in question. Ashland County holds the permit to and has taken historical action as the owner of the Hudson Bay Dam.” The letter also stated that, “the deed is on file at the Ashland County Courthouse. The deed grants the right, in perpetuity, to Ashland County for easement to enter, build, and maintain a dam on the landowners property.”
Needless to say, it was a little confusing when on Sept. 21, there appeared in the Ashland Daily Press a front-page article, “Dam problems,” in which Rowley was quoted giving some very contradictory information regarding ownership and access to the dam.
