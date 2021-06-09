EDITOR: June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. On that day, communities in the United States and all over the world will sponsor events to highlight solutions to this systemic social challenge. Ashland County Health & Human Services is proud to host a Light Up the County Purple campaign to participate in this national conversation. We have teamed up with businesses across Ashland County that are displaying purple lights in their windows during the month of June to raise awareness about elder abuse.
As Americans, we believe in justice for all. Yet we fail to live up to this promise when we allow older members of our society to be abused or neglected. Older people are vital, contributing members of American society and their maltreatment diminishes all of us. Just as we have confronted and addressed the social issues of child abuse and domestic violence, so too can we find solutions to address issues like elder abuse, which also threatens the well-being of our community.
