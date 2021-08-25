I'm concerned by the announcement from the joint committee for review of administrative rules that the UW System needs to have their COVID-19 virus mitigation efforts approved by this committee.

This is another example of the Republican-led Legislature trying to dismantle protective measures meant to combat COVID-19. They have disrupted attempts made by Gov. Tony Evers to address this disaster and now they intend to stymie the UW System with unproductive meddling in the System's approach to student and employee safety.

