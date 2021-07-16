EDITOR: I have come to the conclusion that the historic party of Abraham Lincoln has more in common with Jefferson Davis. Lincoln was the first Republican to be president. Jefferson Davis was president of the Confederacy. What the Republican Party sems to be promoting is a federation that is in rebellion from the United States. A confederation is a group of independent states that band together over one or a few issues. In the nineteenth century the main issue was maintaining the right to enslave Black people. The states didn’t need to have democratically elected officials, indeed some may have been dictatorships. They really were independent little countries federated for one purpose. It was in defense of the union of the United States of America that Lincoln went to war with the Confederacy.
Republicans are now tinkering with voting systems. Some are working to restrict people’s right to vote in areas where Democrats predominate. Others even declare that Republican-controlled legislatures should have the power to overturn the will of the people in elections and choose their own people to govern. Republicans feel they have the right to determine everything about how their states do things like in the old days of the Confederacy.
