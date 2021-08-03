Legal, registered voters are not against all registered citizens that are entitled to vote. They only want to make sure that the results are fair. They are insisting that voter cards and identity are good and true.

Illegals and foreigners do not have this legal right. There are so many things that cards are needed for, so why not for voting? Everyone has a right to vote, but it must be legal.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments