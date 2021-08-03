...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR DOUGLAS, BAYFIELD, ASHLAND, IRON,
BURNETT, WASHBURN, SAWYER, AND PRICE COUNTIES...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Particle Pollution which will remain in effect
until 12:00 PM CDT Wednesday, August 4. This advisory affects people
in Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer,
and Price counties.
Smoke from wildfire activity in Canada is currently impacting
northern Minnesota and Wisconsin and is expected to slowly spread
east-southeast today into Wednesday afternoon. Elevated fine
particulate matter (PM2.5) concentrations are anticipated to result
in air quality index (AQI) values in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS level over this period. Sensitive groups include children,
elderly people, individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems,
and anyone engaged in strenuous outdoor activities for a prolonged
period of time.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
