The Fair Housing Act is a federal act in the United States intended to protect people from discrimination when they are renting, buying or securing financing for any housing. The prohibitions specifically cover discrimination because of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability and the presence of children. Its primary prohibition makes it unlawful to refuse to sell, rent to or negotiate with any person because of that person's inclusion in a protected class.
Your county, a participant within the Northwest Regional Housing Program, has an adopted Fair Housing Ordinance that is intended to prohibit discrimination in housing by any person. The ordinance assures equal opportunity for all persons to live in adequate housing facilities regardless of race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, sex, family status, disability, sexual orientation, marital status, lawful source of income, age or status as a victim of domestic abuse, sexual assault, or stalking and it is the duty of the political subdivisions to assist in the orderly prevention or removal of all discrimination in housing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.