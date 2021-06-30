The Fair Housing Act is a federal act in the United States intended to protect people from discrimination when they are renting, buying or securing financing for any housing. The prohibitions specifically cover discrimination because of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability and the presence of children. Its primary prohibition makes it unlawful to refuse to sell, rent to or negotiate with any person because of that person's inclusion in a protected class.

Your county, a participant within the Northwest Regional Housing Program, has an adopted Fair Housing Ordinance that is intended to prohibit discrimination in housing by any person. The ordinance assures equal opportunity for all persons to live in adequate housing facilities regardless of race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, sex, family status, disability, sexual orientation, marital status, lawful source of income, age or status as a victim of domestic abuse, sexual assault, or stalking and it is the duty of the political subdivisions to assist in the orderly prevention or removal of all discrimination in housing.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments