EDITOR: I’d like to take issue with Thomas Rondeau's claim in his recent letter to the editor that most Americans are against teaching critical race theory. I usually like facts, i.e, statistics, to back up claims like those.
I’m not at all opposed and I think the only way we are going to grow in understanding of our wide diversity is by discussing race issues as well as acknowledging and teaching the “negative” history of this country along with its good history. Denying it or not bringing it into the public discourse is not an effective solution.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.