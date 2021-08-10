EDITOR: I’d like to take issue with Thomas Rondeau's claim in his recent letter to the editor that most Americans are against teaching critical race theory. I usually like facts, i.e, statistics, to back up claims like those.

I’m not at all opposed and I think the only way we are going to grow in understanding of our wide diversity is by discussing race issues as well as acknowledging and teaching the “negative” history of this country along with its good history. Denying it or not bringing it into the public discourse is not an effective solution.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments