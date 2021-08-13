The electric economy, it’s a win-win for everyone. Everyone will win if we install solar panels, switch to e-cars (BTW, really fun to drive), and/or put in electric heat pumps. All of these actions will help reduce overall demand for carbon-based fuels. That is a big win for those businesses and people who may still need gasoline or fuel oil.
This is because reduced overall demand will drive down prices for those fuels. And we win personally through reduced electric, gas and/or fuel oil bills. Or we can simply sign up for wind, solar or other green electricity sources from the power company.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.