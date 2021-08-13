The electric economy, it’s a win-win for everyone. Everyone will win if we install solar panels, switch to e-cars (BTW, really fun to drive), and/or put in electric heat pumps. All of these actions will help reduce overall demand for carbon-based fuels. That is a big win for those businesses and people who may still need gasoline or fuel oil.

This is because reduced overall demand will drive down prices for those fuels. And we win personally through reduced electric, gas and/or fuel oil bills. Or we can simply sign up for wind, solar or other green electricity sources from the power company.

